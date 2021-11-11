Akufo-Addo’s governance is ‘a tragedy’ – Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 11 November 2021

• Former President Mahama says Akufo-Addo's governance is a tragedy



• He said, he is not willing to listen to the concerns of Ghanaians



• He was speaking at a public lecture in Accra



Former President John Dramani Mahama has described as “a tragedy” the governance of his successor President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking at a public lecture, dubbed, ‘Thank Ghana, Social Justice and A Sustainable Economy’, held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, the former President criticised the current President for being unwilling to listen to the concerns of the people amidst the dire economic situation in the country.



He said, “we have a government completely unwilling to acknowledge the problems and even begin the processes to address them.”



He added, instead of the Akufo-Addo led government taking a bold step to ensure that citizens do not suffer, he assumes the issues facing the country and its citizens can be “wished-away through sloganeering, public relations, populism, divisive rhetoric, and plain political deception.”



“The most pressing problem is the impact of the ailing economy on livelihoods, prospects and dreams. The consequences of misguided priorities in economic management have led to unbearable hardship, high unemployment and the frustration and despair felt by millions of the youth.



“The others include the bastardisation and politicisation of state institutions. The mounting corruption, rising insecurity, abuse of power, lack of investment in critical infrastructure and abandonment of projects and heavy-handed governance,” he enumerated.



Mahama stated that, the country is in the current economic crisis due to the “spirited linguistic acrobatic” attitude of the ruling party.



He stressed, “these are people that six years ago, were dismissing any linkage between the welfare of Ghanaians and any economic indices. They said then, that they have visited the market and were not experiencing single-digit inflation prices in those markets as we were dictating.”



