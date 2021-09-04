Akufo-Addo’s galamsey fight has ended like America’s operation in Afghanistan - A Plus

General News of Saturday, 4 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A Plus has stated that the Akufo-Addo’s fight against illegal mining has ended



• He alleged that the people assigned to execute the job were corrupt



• He added that the task force rather protected foreigners in illegal mining



Musician and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) has alleged that President Akufo-Addo’s fight against illegal mining has ended after huge sums of money were put to set up a task force to stop activities of illegal miners.



Comparing the ‘galamsey’ fight to that of America’s operation in Afghanistan, he said what the two have in common is corruption.



He said just as the American did not do ‘Lord Lucan for Taliban’, Akufo-Addo’s anti galamsey task force was nothing but a “state-sponsored criminal gang”.



He added that even though Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had a positive motive in fighting against Galamsey, the president has failed to withdraw criminals in his government.



“Though HE the President had good intentions of protecting our environment, the anti galamsey task force and everything associated with the galamsey fight was nothing but a state-sponsored criminal gang!”



“I'm biased towards Nana. Truth is, I still like him personally. Just the sight of him awakens the butterflies in my tummy. My only problem is that Akufo-Addo accommodates, protects, and pampers criminals. Anyone who has taken time to do a simple trend analysis will not be surprised why most of his good policies have fallen through,” he posted on his Facebook page.



He alleged that those tasked to fight corruption rather went to the communities to withdraw locals and handed the land over to foreigners and provided them with security to perpetuate the menace.



He continued, “Those who were supposed to help him fight illegal mining went in there to drive locals away from their lands in gangster style, hand the land over to foreigners and provided them with the needed security to mine. There are reports of them ambushing and robbing both local and foreign miners of their gold at gunpoint, while others stole confiscated mining equipment.”



Below is the full post:





