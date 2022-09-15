Akufo-Addo's failings led to election-related deaths in 2020 – Afriyie Ankrah

General News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

The Director of Elections for the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has revealed that the government of Akufo-Addo has been cursed because of the persons who lost their lives during the 2020 elections.



Some eight (8) persons died in a shooting incident at Techiman South, Ablekuma Central and some constituencies before election results were declared on December 9, 2020.



According to Mr Ankrah, the failure of the security to probe the death of these spectators at collation centres in some parts of the country at the time has resulted in the failures of the government.



Speaking to Prince Minkah on Dwaboase on TV XYZ, the former Sports Minister decried the situation and vowed that the NDC would not allow itself to be cowered like government-sponsored armed men in 2024.



The EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, last year decried the deaths at a seminar of the ECOWAS Parliament in Winneba but hastened that the gory incidents did not happen at polling stations.



However, Afriyie Ankrah, believes that amounts to the shirking of responsibilities.



“8 people lost their lives during the 2020 elections and I will continue to say it every single day when I get the opportunity. The blood of these 8 persons who lost their lives are haunting him and that is why everything he touches keep failing,” he said in Akan.



He said but for the shooting incidents, the NDC would have won 142 parliamentary seats.