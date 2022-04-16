Akufo-Addo's directive on 'no mandatory wearing of mask' contributing to low adherence - Health Minister

General News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has asked Ghanaians not to let the gains made in the fight against Covid-19, wear off.



During a presentation of some Covid-19 logistics by the Korea International Cooperation Agency, KOICA, Mr. Agyeman-Manu said he has observed that many Ghanaians have disregarded the Covid-19 protocols, especially the wearing of nose masks since the President announced that it is not mandatory.



He, therefore, cautioned the public to vaccinate and be on guard until the world is declared Coronavirus free.



“The Korean government provided money to us to buy vaccines but due to shortage we couldn’t buy the vaccines and we ended up buying kits instead. We have managed to bring down infections with some interventions including vacation.



"We have come to notice that after President Nana Akufo-Addo said the wearing of masks is no longer mandatory, people have stopped wearing it, let’s continue to wear the mask until the whole world is covid free. The work we have put together in fighting Covid-19 shouldn’t be put to waste.” Mr Agyeman Manu.



The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Lim Jung-taek, said his country will continue to support Ghana to achieve its Universal Health Coverage while strengthening and deepening the bilateral partnership between the two countries.



“The Korean-made diagnostic kit utilizes advanced technologies that would enable laboratories to detect the various Covid-19 variants from the samples taken”.



The Country Director for KOICA Ghana stated that KOICA remains resolute in its quest to support Ghana in health care delivery.



He added that in collaboration with MOH and GHS, the agency will commence the second phase of its health flagship projects namely CHPS+Project and Global Health Security Agenda in 2022 and 2023.



The gesture is part of a $748,000 Grant Agreement, signed between KOICA and the Ministry of Health in June 2021 to support Ghana’s Covid-19 response. The items donated by the Republic of Korea through the Korea International Cooperation Agency, KOICA, included PCR diagnostic kits, logistics automated syringes, safety boxes, and vaccine carriers.