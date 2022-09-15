Akufo-Addo’s comment on Aisha Huang embarrassing and dangerous – NDC MP

General News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has raised concerns over President Akufo-Addo’s recent comment on Chinese illegal mining kingpin, Aisha Huang.



He said for the president to publicly say he was not sure the notorious woman was deported showed that he was not in charge of the country.



In an interview on a Ho-based radio station as part of his tour of the Volta Region, Akufo-Addo stated that “I’m not still sure whether she [Aisha Huang] was in fact deported.”



Casting further doubt, Mr Akufo-Addo indicated he didn’t know “whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it,”



Dr Clement Apaak, just as a section of the public, has expressed shock about the president’s latest comment over the re-arrest of the 47-year-old illegal miner.



“When a sitting President, Commander-In-Chief, is uncertain as to whether or not a criminal was deported from a nation he leads, it implies that he is not in charge, or is being dishonest,” Dr Apaak said in a statement.



“This is not just embarrassing but dangerous,” he added, suggesting further that “the Ministers in charge of Interior, Foreign Affairs, National Security and heads of agencies like CID, NIB, NIA have questions to answer.”



Aisha Huang whose real name is En Huang was nabbed by the police last week after she is reported to have sneaked into the country.



She reappeared before an Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday September 14, 2022 and has been remanded into custody for two weeks.



The Builsa South MP believes despite the prosecution, Aisha Huang’s case requires an independent public inquiry in the national interest.



“We can’t trust NADAA [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo], his appointees and the heads of agencies, who are complicit in this Aisha Huang matter to deal with it,” he argued.



He concluded, “the call for an independent public inquiry is further justified by NADAA’s comments.”