Akufo-Addo’s claim NPP never promised harbour in Cape Coast FALSE

General News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made a false statement in an interview on Eagle Fm in the Central Region that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) did not promise the people of Cape Coast a new harbour.



President Akufo-Addo, during the interview, was reminded of the party’s manifesto promise to construct a new harbour in Cape Coast.



But in his response, he stated categorically that he never promised residents of Cape Coast a new harbour.



President Akufo-Addo said "we have to be clear in our minds that the NPP never committed to construct a harbour in Cape Coast but rather a landing site."



His answer is in sharp contrast to what Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stated in 2020.



The Vice President in August 2020 promised that the Central regional capital – Cape Coast will for the first time see the construction of a harbour and an airport.



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia made the announcement when he outlined excerpts of the NPP’s manifesto for the 2020 polls.



Addressing party supporters on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Cape Coast, Dr. Bawumia described the projects as ‘critical’ in boosting tourism and development in the Central Region.



“We will accelerate our investments in roads, railways and ports. And for the people of Cape Coast, I have good news for you. We are building a new harbour in Cape Coast and a new airport in Cape Coast. It is very critical that we do that. An airport makes a lot of sense in Cape Coast.



"It’s a real tourism hub. Between Greater Accra and Kumasi and Cape Coast, you have a triangle that is really a hub of economic activities. It is a major growth pole if we put an airport there to drive infrastructural growth”, he promised.



Aside from this, the manifesto of the party also captured the promise by the NPP that it would construct a new harbour in Cape Coast.



Page 159 of the party manifesto clearly stated that the NPP will construct a new harbour in Cape Coast.



