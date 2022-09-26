Akufo-Addo's 'boos' at the Global Citizen festival means people aren't happy with his governance - Edudzi Tamakloe

General News of Monday, 26 September 2022

A member of the NDC's legal team, Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe, says for people to send political signals to Akufo-Addo at an entertainment event by booing him suggests that all is not well in the country.



According to him, Ghanaians, especially the youth, booing at Akufo-Addo translates to the fact they are not happy with how the president governed the country as there is hardship in the country.



Speaking on TV'3 big issue monitored by Ghanaweb, he said the current hardship can be compared to that of the eighties.



"…it was an entertainment program, ordinarily, at an entertainment program, people are usually relaxed they are less political but for people to send out a political signal to the president that they are not happy with his governance then Akufo-Addo has brought on untold hardship, never seen before. We are back to the 1980s," he said.



Edudzi also said advisors of the president should bow their heads in shame due to the kind of advice they have given the president, as that is what has led to this current hardship.



"…people around the president should begin to pick this signal, especially the persons within the national security. You cannot always tell the president what he wants to hear at every moment when the president closes his ear to all other things; this is what you will have.





"And this morning, all council of state members should be bowing down their head, all the advisers of the president should be bowing their head. It is the kind of advice that they have been giving the president that is what has taken the president to the doldrum," he said on the show.





President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was booed at whiles on stage at a global entertainment event held at the Black Star Square in Accra on September 24.



Thousands of patrons were at the venue to witness the Global Citizen Festival, which had a number of local and international artistes performing.



When it was the turn of the president to make his presentation, a section of the crowd began clapping and chanting 'away, away..."



"The whole world is in Ghana today," the president is heard saying in a video sighted by GhanaWeb amid the 'away, away' chants.



The chants subsided, and the president continued through with his remarks from the brightly lit stage.



There have been huge social media reactions to the incident, especially with Twitter users making fun of the incident.



