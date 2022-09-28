Akufo-Addo’s bodyguard allegedly builds mega-hospital for the Muslim community in Accra

General News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

A bodyguard of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by name Jibril, is reported to have built an ultra-modern hospital for the Muslim community in Ghana’s capital, Accra.



According to Kessben TV, the name of the hospital, which is situated at Accra Newtown, is the Islamic Hospital and it was built by the bodyguard’s foundation, the Jibril Foundation.



The purpose of the hospital is to provide quality health care to Muslims in Zongo communities who cannot afford some health care services at other health facilities in the country.



The report indicated that though the initiative was a good one many are questioning the source of Jibril’s wealth.



“The allegation is that the president’s bodyguard built this ultra-modern hospital. People are asking how a bodyguard of the president is able to build such an edifice when the Regional Minister, who is the Member of Parliament for the area, Henry Quartey, has failed.



“Where did the bodyguard get the money to put out such an edifice? This is the question most people are asking,” a Kessben TV journalist said in Twi.



