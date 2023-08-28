Akufo-Addo’s blessings for Alan as next leader will be fulfilled on Nov. 4 – Deputy finance minister

General News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Deputy Minister of Finance Abena Osei Asare says President Akufo Addo’s proclamation that Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen will be the next leader after him will be fulfilled on November 4, 2023.



“In our party ,there is historic antecedent,that when the leader blesses you as the next leader it comes to pass. Former President Kuffuor, told Akufo-Addo to be patient because after him he will be the next leader ,and indeed it came to pass because we reward long service.



"President Akufo-Addo also told Alan to continue serving in the party that after him he(Alan) is the next to lead. So on November 4, that is what we delegates are going to stand on to vote for Alan Kyerematen,” Abena Osei Asare who doubles as Member of Parliament for Atewa East told Journalists in Koforidua.



Alan Kyerematen’s poor performance in August 26, 2023 super delegates conference placing third position after Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has triggered conversation by some political analysts downplaying his chances of becoming next flagbearer of the NPP.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged top position out of the ten candidates with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote.



Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes, or 14.30% while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes, or 10.29%.



Addai Nimo and Boakye Agyarko will go for rerun on September 2,2023 after a tie of 9 votes each for the winner to join the top four for the November 4,2023 national delegates conference.



However according to the Deputy Finance Minister, the results of the super delegates election is not reflective of sentiment of the grassroot of the party calling on Alan Kyerematen to lead the party since it was few privileged electoral college.



“What majority of members of the party are saying is that, this is just like justify your inclusion. The Over 200,000 delegates clamouring for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen are eager for this process to end for the real deal. The grassroot are those crying for Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen to lead the party.”