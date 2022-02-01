Akufo-Addo’s appointees haven’t refunded salary increment – Sammy Gyamfi

Politics of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hoodwinked Ghanaians into believing that he and his appointees cared about the plight of Ghanaians by refunding their salary increments.



Sammy Gyamfi said his checks have revealed that none of the appointees has refunded the salary increment as directed by the president to date.



The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, announced that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had refunded almost GHS238,000 given him as a salary increment for the year 2021.



Addressing journalists, Mr Arhin said the president had refunded the money to the Accountant-General’s Department.



“The President had made it clear on May Day, even before the recommendations from the [Emolument] Committee, that he, the Vice President, Ministers, and Deputy Ministers of State were not going to take any salary increment. He has refunded him, close to the tune of GH¢238,000,” he said.



He further said the president also ordered the Chief of Staff to ensure that other officeholders, including some staff members at the Jubilee House, followed suit.



“Concerning the others, Deputy Ministers, Ministers and also the Vice President as well, all of those refunds will be made. The president made his on the second of this month, that is, last week Thursday, and other appointees will also follow suit,” he said.



But speaking on the New Day show on TV3 Tuesday, February 1 with Johnnie Hughes, Sammy Gymafi said this has not been done.



“At the time salaries of the public sector was increased by a paltry 4 per cent, you increased that of your appointees by 70 per cent. The president tricked us that he has refunded him, and so Bawumia and his other appointees should refund theirs, till date, check, none of them has refunded those monies,” he said.



He further questioned the allocation made to the Office of the Government Machinery in the 2022 budget statement.



“You have cut down on your ministers, but you are increasing allocation of the Office of the Government Machinery; last year, you did 2 billion at the Jubilee House. This year you did a 3.2billion. What do they do with the money at the Jubilee House? Do they cook the currency note and eat it or what?”