Akufo-Addo’s appointees are position-thirsty and not executors – Yammin

Politics of Sunday, 23 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Akufo-Addo will never regret and show remorse to Ghanaians for appointing failures in his administration after his tenure as President ends as he lacks standards and good governance ethics, National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joseph Yammin has said.



He also labelled the President’s appointees as post-conscious and not the real deals to solving Ghana’s numerous challenges confronting the country under his administration.



Joseph Yammin in an interview with Kumasi-based Ultimate Fm suggested that the long list of credentials the president took the nation through, one by one, when he made his appointment was a useless exercise as he together with his appointees have failed in a grand style.



He says the positions have gotten into the heads of the NPP appointees.



“Sometimes you can’t conclude on their competence based on their CVs, it’s about their free room to operate, the resource availability and the third point is the Ghanaian mentality that we are interested in positions than the outcomes”



“The NPP appointees are more interested in positions than delivering on the mandate of those positions. Those in positions today when you meet them, they will tell you whatever you need to make the system work, you are not given. So I am asking them if you are not getting it, why are you there? Why are you not speaking? Why are you not resigning to let the world know you cannot be what they say you are simply because what you need to do those things you are not getting”, he asked



The current administration has struggled to meet the aspirations of most Ghanaians after it put out a flamboyant manifesto in 2016.



Some political watchers believe the president has been let down by some of his appointees in key positions; others have also suggested the government was on track until the global pandemic covid-19.