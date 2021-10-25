Akufo Addo’s apology to 'Cape Coasters' sincere – Charles Bissue Argues

General News of Monday, 25 October 2021

The Western Region Secretary for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Charles Nanabanyin Onuawonto Bissue has remarked that President Akufo Addo’s apology to the people of Cape Coast and Ghanaians about his political gaffe in respect of the proposed Cape Coast harbour is absolutely a show of humility and sincerity.



He argued that the President has consistently proven to be more responsive to constructive criticisms and thus lead a path of honesty in all his dealings with the people of the country.



On Asaase Breakfast Show this morning, Mr Bissue emphasized that the former President John Dramani Mahama has unrepentantly disregarded calls from Ghanaians to apologize for certain inciting comments he has made in the past. He reckoned that the do-or-die chant by John Mahama had rather been popularized as a campaign slogan despite the concerns made by Ghanaians about the propensity of violence it could trigger in the country.



He stressed that President Akufo Addo was rather receptive and reasoned with the people to apologize and retract his all-die-be-die comment he made in opposition. That he described, as honourable of a statesman.



Mr Bissue disclosed that John Mahama retorted in a recent interview in the Volta Region that he is fed up justifying the do-or-die mantra, a response he added, confirms the true character of the former president.



“. The President has been honest coming out to apologize. When President Mahama came out to say the do-or-die thing, Ghanaians asked him to apologize but he never did.



“…what he said was that he is tired of explaining himself but President Akufo Addo came back to apologize for his all-die-be-die mantra. That tells you how consistent he has been as opposed to John Mahama.”



Commenting further on the ongoing conversation about the President’s apology and the negative press his earlier comments generated, Mr Bissue charged Ghanaians to focus on the gains the government has made in advancing the development of the country.



“Let us not take the wind out of the sail. We are allowing the negative incidents to take over the good things that have happened, “ he justified.



