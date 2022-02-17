Akufo Addo’s administration likened to GFA selection of Black Stars' players

General News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

"The economic situation under Akufo-Addo is not different from how the GFA selects players for the Black Stars," says the National Organizer of Liberal Party of Ghana, Asani Tanoh.



Asani Tanoh who was reacting to the current economic challenges in the country on UTV's Adekye Nsroma further indicated that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta must go.



The lack of fairness and transparency in player selection for the senior national team has been described as the bane of Ghana football.



Some lay blame at the doorstep of the GFA for the team's woeful performances over the years, accusing the association of meddling in the selection of even the first 11 players.



To Asani, so long as there are ministers who appear untouchable, even when it is obvious they are out of their depth, the country is bound to suffer economically.



According to him, "so far as Ofori Atta has not been reshuffled and he’s still the Finance Minister, there won't be any change in our economic situation.



"Misapplication, mismanagement thievery in this administration has all led to our current economic challenges...we need to build an economy and build it on our own strength and resources..." he added.



Listen to him in the video below:



