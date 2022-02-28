Akufo-Addo’s SONA must calm matters due to labour agitations, high fuel prices – IMANI boss

General News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Mr Franklin Cudjoe has told President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to calm matters with his State of the Nation Address (SONA) following the labour agitations, increasing fuel prices and the stalemate in Parliament.



In a Facebook post, Mr Cudjoe said “The stalemate in Parliament continues, more depressing news of labour agitations and fuel prices. The President’s SONA should help calm matters.”



Ghana is currently experiencing labour agitations following the strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG). The strike which was called off in principle following a court order, was to ensure a better condition of service for the lecturers.



Members of UTAG in the various public universities have voted to reject the decision by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of UTAG to suspend the strike.



Apart from the labour agitations, Ghana is also experiencing high fuel prices and divisions in Parliament in the approval of some of government’s policies.







