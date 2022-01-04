Akufo-Addo’s NPP government must resign - Lawyer James Enu

General News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: Eric Ansah, Contributor

The Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Tema West in the 2016 elections, Lawyer James Enu, has said that the Akufo-Addo government has messed up its stewardship and must therefore resign.



On the sidelines of an end of year party that he threw for executives of the NDC in his constituency, Lawyer Enu, who is expected to contest for the Tema West seat again in 2024 said the justification of his call are multi-faceted.



“First off, it was the NPP themselves who told Ghanaians that they would transform the country and bring it into first world status within eighteen months upon coming into office in 2017. As we all know, the exact opposite is what has happened after five years, and so by their own vow, they have condemned themselves,” Lawyer Enu said.



According to him, Mr. Akufo-Addo, who is President now had promised in opposition that if he failed to deliver on his mandate within his first term, he would make way for someone else to govern.



“As we speak, this government has failed in every area of statecraft – the economy is in shambles with food and transportation inflation making life almost unlivable in Ghana.



“the cedi which the current government inherited at an exchange rate of $1 is to Ghc1.90 is now almost Ghc7 cedis to $1. Dr. Bawumia was the one who said ‘if the fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you,’ the exchange rate has exposed them,” Lawyer Enu said.



He added, “and on top of all this, this government has borrowed more than any other, increasing a Ghc120billion legacy debt that it had inherited in 2017 to over Ghc300billion in just five years.”



Lawyer Enu dismissed the oft used rhetoric that the hardships in the country is due to the COVID-19 pointing out that it is not only Ghana that is experiencing COVID-19 and yet the Ghana government is the worst performing in the world.



“And what about the funds that have come from the IMF and the World Bank, what has happened to it? Let those who have made COVID-19 the whipping boy excuse for their incompetence tell us about it.”



Mr. James Enu, who was given a standing ovation and cheers from the gathering, also dismissed the explanation that the money has mostly gone into funding the Free SHS program pointing out that the program is in a state of complete mess.



“If after borrowing all of this money, this traffic light comedy in which SHS students go to school for three months and stay home for six months in a so called red, gold, and green track is all that they could do for our education, then this government is beyond incompetent.”



Meanwhile, Lawyer Enu, who has thrown a challenge to debate Vice President Bawumia one-on-one on the economy, said his offer is still open for Dr. Bawumia to respond to.

There were shouts of “Lawyer Enu, you are too brilliant and our next MP for Tema west”.



Those in attendance at the party at his residence include prominent legal practitioners, clients and staff of his law firm, constituency and branch executives as well as ordinary hard working members of the NDC.