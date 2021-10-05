Akufo-Addo’s MCE nominee for Birim Central rejected

Politics of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s chief executive nominee for the Birim Central Municipal Assembly, Victoria Adu, has been rejected by assembly members.



She secured 14 YES and 10 NO votes with two votes rejected.



This result was not enough to get her the two-thirds majority.



The electoral process was conducted in a tense environment with a heavy security presence.



With 53 percent of the 14 votes polled, Madam Victoria Adu gets to step up for another voting exercise in 10 days’ time.



Constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had a heated argument along with positions of former Member of Parliament (MP) William Quaitoo and current MP Akwesi Acquah.



The Eastern Region Minister, Seth Acheampong, expressed disappointment with the outcome of the results.



He was hopeful the nominee would get the nod in the subsequent election.