Akufo-Addo's Korle Klottey MCE nominee gets 100% endorsement

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee for the Korle Klottey Municipality, Nii Adjei Tawiah, has been given 100% endorsement from the assembly members.



All the 16 assembly members according, to Rainbow Radio’s Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi, endorsed the nominee.



He was renominated by President Akufo-Addo as MCE after serving a term of 4 fours.



Present at the ceremony were party officials and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.



The MP speaking at the ceremony stated that in the same way the MCE was given 100% endorsement despite their political differences, he should treat the same way when it comes to the distribution of resources, he should not be partisan about it.



She explained that the assembly members would be depending on the MCE in ensuring that they work efficiently.