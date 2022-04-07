Akufo-Addo's BBC interview shows he is intolerant due to intoxicated power – Sammy Gyamfi

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

President Akufo-Addo granted an interview to BBC



Akufo-Addo defended the passage of the E-Levy



Sammy Gyamfi says he appeared intolerant



Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for his abysmal performance during an interview he [Akufo-Addo] granted BBC Africa’s Peter Ōkwóchè.



According to him, the President during the interview demonstrated intolerance and egoism.



Gyamfi said as a Ghanaian, he felt embarrassed by the President’s delivery.



Speaking on Joy News' 'UpFront' programme on Wednesday (April 6), Sammy Gyamfi debunked the assertion by many NPP folks that the President performed well in the answers he gave during the interview.



“I have watched excerpts of the interview and what I saw in that interview was a President who is not willing to accept responsibility for his own mismanagement and the failings of his government.



"I saw a President who has lost touch with the realities of his people; a President who has become increasingly intolerant due to obviously the intoxication of power.



"What was excellent about what he said in that interview?” he quizzed.



To him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sought to peddle falsehood but he was exposed by the BBC presenter.



Sammy Gyamfi further stated that he expected the Akufo-Addo to be honest about the state of the country’s economy instead of lying and seeking to paint a false picture about the present situation.



For him, the economy has collapsed and therefore Akufo-Addo should have used the opportunity to outline measures he intends to employ to rescue Ghana from the current ‘bottomless pit’, he and his government have plunged the country into, as a result of their ‘recklessness’ and ‘mismanagement’.



President Akufo-Addo on Monday spoke about the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy), which has been passed into law, the country’s tourism sector amongst other things when he appeared on the BBC’s Focus on Africa show.



According to some social media users, the presenter must be lauded for asking thought-provoking questions and sharing his view on the Ghanaian economy – which he described as “terrible”.



