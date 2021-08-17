Akufo-Addo's Agenda 111: Empty sloganeering, scam and insult to Ghanaians - Said Sinare fires

General News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: Japhet 1 TV, contributor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of measures to mitigate the impact of the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, will today, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, break grounds for the commencement of the construction of hospitals under the government’s Agenda 111 initiative according to the Minister of Information, Mr. Kwadzo Oppong Nkrumah.



The project is part of a grand plan for Ghana’s healthcare sector by the Nana Akufo-Addo / Bawumia led administration, the realization of which will ensure that 101 outstanding districts will be provided with hospitals in addition to 10 selected regional and specialized hospitals.



Reacting to the news, the National Vice- Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Alhaji Said Sinare has accused the president of embarking on empty sloganeering.



The former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia in an August 16, 2021 Facebook post to back his claims said the President's recent promise is a complete scam and an insult to the Ghanaian people.



The country's Information Minister has been reported to have said the agenda 111 is programmed to take 12 months to complete from the commencement of each unit with a funding of $100 million from the government through the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF).



The Minister said the construction of the 111 hospitals will lead to Ghana becoming a Centre of Medical Excellence and a destination for medical tourism in the West African sub-region.



Commenting on the news, the NDC bigwig questioned: “Can we still trust a man who wasn’t able to build a single polyclinic throughout his five years as president to build 111 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialized hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovate the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, all within the 3 years he is left with?”



He referred to how the President made numerous promises and has failed woefully in fulfilling them and cuts countless sods without commissioning one.



READ HIS FULL STATEMENT BELOW:



AKUFFO ADDO'S AGENDA 111: EMPTY SLOGANEERING, A COMPLETE SCAM, AND AN INSULT TO THE GHANAIAN PEOPLE.



The president and his ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have risen again with another mischievous means to scam the Good people of this country and empty sloganeering named #Agenda111 to fool the Ghanaian people.



Can we still trust a man who wasn’t able to build a single polyclinic throughout his five years as president to build 111 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialized hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovate the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, all within the 3 years he is left with.



The public purse is set to be attacked again by macho men in suits.