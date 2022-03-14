Akufo-Addo’s 7m trees shows Ghana can beat climate change - Tema MCE

Regional News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has urged Ghanaians not to take for granted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is busily hedging the country against the impact of climate change.



In an interview on the sidelines of a presiding member’s election in Tema, the MCE said the President’s efforts have seen a whopping 7million new trees added to the forest cover of Ghana.



“We all know that beside coronavirus and currently, the Russia-Ukraine war, the biggest global challenge is global warming. But in this area as well, His Excellency the president is delivering fantastic results,” the MCE said.



“A target of 5million trees that the president set for 2021 was exceeded by 2million trees so that we now have an additional 7million trees in our country’s forest cover. I believe Ghanaians can relax and trust that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government is providing us with the leadership to beat climate change”, Yohane Amarh Ashitey said.



On Tuesday, 1st March, 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the 2022 Edition of Green Ghana Day. The maiden edition was held last year, as part of Government's aggressive afforestation and reforestation programme.



The president did confirm that indeed 7million trees have been added to the country’s forest cover. “I am informed that most of these trees are doing very well, and this encourages us to continue with the project, and to do even more”, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.



According to Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, “this year, as President Nana Addo Dankwa-Addo has confirmed, the target has been raised to plant 20 million trees”, he added. “we definitely are on the winning side of any climate change troubles because of the president’s focus”.



Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey called on all Ghanaians to “give all the support we can to our leader in this forward thinking and noble target”.



Meanwhile, in the Presiding Member election that the MCE had graced, Hon. Joseph Korto, incumbent Presiding Member for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) won by a landslide.



The incumbent who had gone unopposed swept 29 out of a total of 32 votes, 2 of which were rejected while one person voted against his confirmation.



It would be recalled that last week, Hon. Korto had been challenged by one Felix Subre who had polled 11 votes and thus made it impossible for Hon. Korto to garner the required two-thirds majority votes as he swept the remaining 21 votes.



This necessitated a second election in which Felix Subre bowed out leaving Hon. Korto to go unopposed.



After the re-election of Hon. Joseph Korto, who is also the National Dean of Presiding Members and the Greater Accra Regional Dean of presiding members, the Assembly formed sub-committees.



Those in attendance include Hon. E.T Mensah, Council of State member for Greater Accra Region, Mr. Kobina Archibald, Regional Director of NADMO, Mr. Charles Boateng Tema Central NPP Chairman and Mr. Albert Kraku, a leading member of NPP in Tema.



When contacted by journalists for his comment, Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, Alias moshake, Executive Member of Tema East NDC said “Hon. Joseph Korto has rich experience in local governance and a national character because of his position as the National Dean of PMs, so I am not surprised that he finally went unopposed, I would also want to commend Hon. Felix Subre for his unique fighting spirit”.