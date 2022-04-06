Akufo-Addo’s 10,000km road claim correct, every activity on road is construction – Majority Leader

Politics of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has justified the comment by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the effect that some ten thousand, eight hundred and seventy-five (10,875) kilometers of new roads have been constructed in the last five years.



He said the President was correct.



The Suame lawmaker explained in Parliament on Tuesday, April 5 that technically, every activity on the roads is considered as construction, a situation that makes the President’s assertion right.



President Akufo-Addo in his 2022 State of the Nation Address delivered on Wednesday, March 30, said “Some ten thousand, eight hundred and seventy-five (10,875) kilometers of new roads have been constructed in these five (5) years.



“Let me mention that yesterday, it was my honor and great pleasure to have commissioned the Tamale Interchange, the first such interchange in the northern sector of our country, which the people of Tamale celebrated. I considered it to be a most satisfying birthday present.”



His figures were however challenged by Adaklu Member of Parliament Kwame Agbodza.



Addressing the media, Mr. Agbodza asked the President to provide all the relevant documents to support his assertion.



“If the government can have data on 10,800 kilometers of new roads constructed I will resign as an MP, take it from me. But if it is also true that the government did not build 10, 800 kilometers of road, the President should resign.”



But responding to him, Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said “Technically, any activity on roads amounts to construction hence, his Excellency the President’s statement that some so far more roads have been built, improved, and upgraded is correct.”