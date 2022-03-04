Akufo-Addo running away from SONA because he has no good news - Akandoh

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo SONA adjourned



Parliament to host Akufo-Addo



Akufo-Addo expected to address the nation in accordance with Article 67



Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has wondered why the majority in parliament has failed to inform the house when Akufo-Addo will be appearing before the house for the State of the Nation Address (SONA).



According to him, the posture of Akufo-Addo with regards to SONA indicates he has no good news for the nation as he would have run to Parliament if otherwise.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament after the Business Statement for next week, the lawmaker said the majority should be boiled enough to tell the house when Akufo-Addo will appear before the house.



“…Mr Speaker as I speak to you now, we don’t even know when Akufo-Addo is coming to address the nation and the leader tells us we are preparing our house it means he should be able to tell us when the president will be on this floor because it has never happened before. Except that he has no good news for the nation. Because indeed Mr Speaker if he had good news for the nation he will be running to come and tell us. So Mr Speaker the leader should be bold enough to tell us when the president will be on the floor of the house.”



In response to this, the Deputy Majority leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin, indicated that the president is not behind time in addressing the nation.



Last Friday, Deputy Majority Leader indicated to the house that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will no longer deliver the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, March 3, 2022.



According to him, the house will be duly informed of the new date.



Presenting the Business Statemen he said, Alexander Afenyo-Markin said, “In presenting Business statement for this week, an indication was given to this honourable house that the president is expected to deliver the message on the state of the nation on Thursday, March 3. The indicative date is given no longer holds. Hon. Member would be duly informed of a date when the president would deliver his address to this house,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo is expected to address the nation at the beginning of each session of Parliament in accordance with Article 67 of the current 1992 Constitution.



Akufo-Addo will be expected to present his plans for the next 3 years of his governance.



This includes government programmes and what strategies the government intends to implement, how to achieve them and also rally the people of Ghana towards accelerated national development and progress among others.



