Akufo-Addo reverts to presidential jet for trip to Cape Verde

General News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Accra on Monday, November 8, 2021, and arrived in Praia, capital of Cape Verde, where he will attend the inauguration of the island nation's President-elect, Jose Maria Neves.



The president in a video shared by the state broadcaster, GBC, is seen being escorted on the tarmac by Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia and other top government officials as he boarded the presidential jet, the Dassault Falcon 900 EXE.



The issue of presidential travels has in recent months become topical especially with respect to Akufo-Addo's use of chartered luxury jets for long-haul trips.



His last overseas trip was to Glasgow for the Climate Change Conference. According to a Daily Mail report and independent checks by North Tongu MP, the president chartered a luxury jet for his trip to and from Scotland.



The government through the Minister of Defense has explained that trips within Ghana and the sub-region will be done with the Falcon but long-haul trips overseas will be done through alternative arrangements.



The presidential trips and their cost to the public purse is the subject of an urgent question filed by some Minority Members of Parliament led by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



Akufo-Addo is in Praia not only as President of Ghana but also in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).



Cape Verdean President-Elect, 61-year-old Neves had previously served as a Prime Minister of the country between 2000 and 2016. He won the presidential election held last month.



VP Bawumia will act as President till Akufo-Addo returns home later today, Tuesday, November 9, 2021.