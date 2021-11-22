Akufo-Addo resumes work today

General News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo attend UNESCO event whilst on leave



President Akufo-Addo commends UNESCO for their support



Akufo-Addo is committed to ensuring children are educated, Eugene Arhin



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to resume work on Monday, 22nd November 2021, after his seven days of leave.



During a press conference, the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin, announced that Akufo-Addo would take seven days leave on Saturday, 13th November 2021.



He mentioned that the president, while on leave, will take a trip to France to be part of a panel to adjudicate a debate in the European country's parliament.



"President Akufo-Addo will, from Saturday 13th November to Saturday 20th November, take a much deserved long overdue 7-day leave of absence during which he has also accepted an invitation to preside over the panel that will adjudicate a debate in the French parliament on the trial of progress on 19th November. He's expected to come back to Ghana on Saturday 20th November 2021," he said.



In the absence of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President, Dr Mahumudu Bawumia, per constitutional provisions, acted as president.



Whilst on leave, Akufo-Addo led a Ghanaian delegation to attend the 75th-anniversary ceremony of the founding of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) which was held at its headquarters in Paris, France.



Speaking at the event, Akufo-Addo commended UNESCO for their effort in ensuring they support countries in need.



"When the pandemic of COVID-19 struck, it assisted several countries, including Ghana, to help ensure that the education of hundreds of thousands of children was not truncated," a Dailyguide report quoted the president.



According to Dailyguide, Akufo-Addo indicated that Ghana, "through the Free Senior High School policy, is committed to every Ghanaian child having access to a minimum of senior high school education.



"Tertiary education has also seen a major boost in infrastructural development, with some sixty (60) public tertiary institutions now able to accommodate our fast-expanding student population," Akufo-Addo added.



