Politics of Monday, 20 July 2020

Akufo-Addo resumes work after 14-day self-isolation

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will resume work from today, Monday, July 20, after completing his 14-day precautionary self-isolation.



The president went into self-isolation on Saturday, July 4 upon advice from his doctors after “at least one person within his close circle tested positive for COVID-19” that day.



He completed the process on Saturday, July 18.



He had conducted key government businesses from the Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House, on one occasion chairing a cabinet meeting virtually from there.



Addressing journalists on Sunday, July 19, Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said President Akufo-Addo will now resume “out-of-home” engagements.



“He is expected to from Monday attend to business from his office at the Jubilee House.



“Additionally, he will attend to some engagements outside Accra during the week.”



Mr Oppong Nkrumah expressed gratitude to all those who expressed best wishes to the president while he was in self-isolation.



Since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Ghana, a total of 27,667 persons have contracted the disease but 23,249 have recovered or recovering.

