Akufo-Addo repent! I counted 22 Land Cruisers in your convoy – Prophet Oduro

General News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prophet Kofi Oduro of the Alabaster International Ministry has tasked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sit up and set right some wrongs going on under his dispensation.



He charged politicians who in his opinion were consuming monies meant to improve the lot of the citizenry and told the President to be wary of the people who are around him.



His views were contained in a Facebook post dated December 27, 2021, and titled: “THE COMEDY, WASTE, IMPUNITY & NO FEAR OF GOD…!…”



“Those around you are those that will cause your downfall. You know I respect you for all it is worth but I am telling you, those around you are going to cause your downfall.



“I never believed that things will happen under your watch,” he said before he slammed the issue of travels abroad for health reasons, “we can say Halleluyah to you this morning because the truth is hurtful,” he added.



He lamented how presidential convoys have often had scores of vehicles in them and recounted a personal count of 22 vehicles in one such convoy he saw recently.



“Yesterday I counted one, 22 Land Cruisers in a convoy and when I look at the roads the cars are driving on, Your Excellency, I can see a visionless and a helpless Ghana.



“Therefore, repent your Excellency sayeth the Lord…. Repend NPP governemnet. Repent all of these people who are proud of this bloodshed, repent sayeth the Lord.



