Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE arrested for road traffic infraction

General News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reinstated the Metropolitan Chief Executive for the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Abdul Mumin Issah.



This is in lieu of a recommendation from the Western Regional Coordinating Council.



The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, has subsequently written to the Western Regional minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, to hand over affairs of the assembly to Abdul Mumin Issah.



“I wish to inform you that H. E the President of the republic, in response to recommendation made by the Western Regional Coordinating Council has given approval for the reinstatement of the Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah as the Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly



“Please find attached, letter No. OP 110/22/878 dated 26th August 2022, from the Office of the President conveying approval for his reinstatement.



“You are kindly requested to arrange hand over the administration of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly to the Metropolitan Chief Executive,” part of the statement read.



It will be recalled that the MCE was suspended by President Akufo-Addo in February this year following a confrontation with a police officer.



At around 8.30 pm on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, the MCE who was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser with the registration number GE 5615-20 while approaching the police checkpoint decided to move past cars waiting to go through the snap check at the Kwesimintsim cemetery.



Inspector Sarfo Andrews and his team who were at the time on duty stopped the MCE whose indiscipline nearly led him to knock down the Police Inspector.



In a 20-minute video footage shared by the state-run Graphic Online portal, there was a heated exchange between the MCE and the Police Inspector as the former was heard angrily heaping invectives on the police officer for insisting that he joins the queue like others and wait for his turn.



The MCE attempted to use another officer to convince the Inspector on duty to allow him to go, but he [Inspector] insisted that the MCE’s conduct goes against the law and he deserves to be punished for it.



He was later arrested and slapped with three charges relating to the following: Assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298, respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.

His last court appearance was in July.



President Akufo-Addo in suspending MCE said "the comments by the Chief Executive run contrary to the Government's belief and work to ensure that our Security Agencies and indeed Public Agencies are resourced, empowered and accorded the respect to deliver on mandates”.



In his stead, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Darko-Mensah was assigned additional supervisory authority over the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.



Read Below The Full Statement by Dan Botwe







Watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







DS/SARA