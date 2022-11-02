Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe alleges

General News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Ghanaian statesman and politician Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo refused to meet two top retired generals, General Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah and General Napoleon Ashley-Lassen, over a pressing security issue.



According to him, the generals, who have both served the nation as Chief of Defence Staff, wanted to inform the president of a potential security threat to Ghana, but Akufo-Addo did not give them an audience, which is a shame.



"Believe it or not, two retired generals… General Brigadier Nunoo-Mensah and General Ashley Lassen, have both been chief of staff before in this country. They watched carefully about a couple of months ago, and they realised security was at its lowest end.



"They wanted to see the president; the president refused to see them… This happened this year. They (the retired generals) have the experience, and they wanted to see you the president. Where on this planet will any president refuse to see such top people?



"If I'm telling lies, he should come out and say it. The generals know that things were going bad, and they wanted to whisper in his ears or tell him what to do so that there will be calm in this country," he said.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), previously alleged that, but for the intervention of the NPP MPs, Ghana was on the verge of experiencing a military coup.



According to him, the call for the dismissal of the finance minister wiped away the plot.



He advised the president to learn from this development as the actions of the NPP MPs are unprecedented.



"Those who made this intervention have saved the 4th republic. We were getting close to military intervention, but the MPs' actions yesterday totally wiped it off, and I think the country should learn from that as well. Akufo-Addo, as I know, will definitely make attempts to change their minds; if they instead allow that, then they will be [the] most hated people in this country or on the political landscape," he said in an interview with TV3's Big Issue show.



