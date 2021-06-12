Akufo-Addo received malaria vaccine, not coronavirus jab – Hassan Ayariga alleges

General News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

• President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has yet to receive the real COVID-19 vaccine



• According to Hassan Ayariga, Akufo-Addo received a malaria vaccine



• Ghana started vaccination on March 1 with the president receiving the first shot



Hassan Ayariga, 2020 flagbearer of the All People’s Congress, APC, has said contrary to what Ghanaians have been made to believe, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has yet to take real COVID-19 vaccine.



According to him, the president received a malaria vaccine on March 1 when it was widely reported that he had taken the first free jab of the COVAX vaccines.



In a yet to be aired interview on GhanaWeb TV’s current affairs program, The Lowdown, Ayariga also averred that western powers were only using Africans as guinea pigs to test the vaccine’s efficacy.



“Ghana is the first country to take the vaccine, the president went and they gave him malaria vaccine and you call it corona vaccine, that was not corona vaccine. I’m sure he took malaria vaccine, that’s politics for you,” he submitted.



He added that the whites had created two sets of vaccines whereby they were administering the right doses in their part of the world and sending the deadly ones to Africa and other parts of the world.



“You see, we Africans we are dumb! A white man will never give you something good first when it is too good before himself, never. They have produced all those vaccines. Tell me, how many of these white countries have started taken the vaccine,” he challenged.



When the host asserted that the developed world was administering vaccines, Ayariga hit back: “Is it similar to what you are taking, they are testing their own and they are killing you.”



Ghana received over 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines under the WHO / UNICEF – led equitable vaccine distribution platform, COVAX.



On March 1, the president, his wife and other top government functionaries publicly took their first dose of the vaccines. Government’s effort to purchase Russian-made Sputnik V shots has however stoked controversy over possible procurement breaches and corruption.







