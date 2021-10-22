Akufo-Addo reacts to calls for state burial for secessionist leader Papavi

General News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has laughed off suggestions that Charles Kumi Kudzordzi alias Papavi, the leader of secessionist group Homeland Study Foundation should be honoured with a state burial.



In an interview on Accra-based Peace FM to kick off his tour of the Greater Accra Region, President Akufo-Addo was asked by host Kwame Sefa Kayi if the government would offer Papavi a state burial.



The President is heard laughing at the idea before saying: ‘I believe this is a comment made in jest”.



Papavi who swore to have the Volta Region gain ‘independence’ from Ghana, died on October 15, 2021, at the Keta Hospital.



The 88-year-old is believed to have passed on after a brief illness.



In a eulogy, North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, demanded the opening of the country’s land borders in honour of the sacrifices Papavi made for the Volta Region.



The MP stated that he did not subscribe to the ideals of Papavi but admired his commitment to draw development to the Volta Region.



"It is, therefore, my hope and expectation that fallible as all men are, Papavi’s positive side — which was his unwavering commitment to see a more developed Volta Region despite the frailty of old age would be honoured by an immediate presidential directive from Nana Akufo-Addo to open all our land borders.”



“This will bring to an end more than a year of economic tribulations of our compatriots living in border communities across the country,” Mr. Ablakwa suggested.



Ablakwa also urged Ghanaians to overlook the ills of Papavi and focus on the positive things he did for the region.



“Papavi may as well be remembered for his attempts to have us divided when he was alive, the President has it in his power to use the memory of Papavi’s loss to cement our national unity and end the policy of discrimination between air travellers and land travellers as all ECOWAS member states have done,” the MP added.



