Akufo-Addo re-appoints 1st Deputy Governor, Dr. Opoku-Afari for second term

General News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: thebftonline.com

President Akufo Addo has re-appointed First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari for a second term.



He is expected to serve for the next four years. His first term is expected to expire on 7th August, 2021.



Dr. Opoku-Afari has been instrumental in supporting the governor, Dr. Ernest Addison on some monetary reforms undertaken at the Central Bank over the last four years.



Before his appointment as First Deputy Governor, Dr. Opoku-Afari worked at the IMF as Mission Chief.



He was also the Deputy Division Chief in the Regional Studies Division in the African Department of the IMF where he led and supervised the production of one of IMF’s flagship publications – the Regional Economic Outlook for sub-Saharan Africa.



Prior to joining the IMF in 2009, he worked for 13 years at the Bank of Ghana, rising through the ranks to become the Head of the Special Studies Division in the Research Department between January 2005 and June 2006.



He was later elevated to the position of Special Assistant to the Governor of Bank of Ghana from June 2006, until he left the Central Bank in October 2009.



He held several positions including a member of the Government of Ghana’s Capital Markets Committee from 2006 to 2008.