Akufo-Addo presiding over undemocratic election of MMDCEs - Nyaho Tamakloe

General News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, has accused President Akufo-Addo, of superintending over what he calls an undemocratic election of MMDCEs.



Addressing journalists on Thursday, October 28, 2021, he bemoaned the violence recorded at some of the assemblies during the confirmation exercise.



He said some presiding members were assaulted during the confirmation of nominees.



To him, Ghana as a country cannot continue like this under the NPP government led by President Akufo-Addo.



He averred that this indicates how unpopular and disappointing the people of Ghana are against the undemocratic moves of this government.



He said many of these incidents occurred in areas where the old Chief Executives were renominated.



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe added that most reasons given by the assembly members for rejection of some of the nominees were lack of development in their localities, lack of good human relations on the part of the MMDCEs, and several other reasons.



In his view, the MMDCEs are suffering from the deeds of their appointor who has starved the assemblies of their common fund for four quarters.



He called on the government, the Ghana Police Service and the Parliament of Ghana to, as a matter of urgency, effect an investigation into these happenings in the various assemblies to bring the perpetrators of this undemocratic act to book.



”These acts continue to dent our image as a country and violate the fundamental human rights and freedom of the 1992 constitution…Ghana is a democratic state ruled by law, and the law must be applied,” he concluded.