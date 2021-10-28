Akufo-Addo presents anti-terrorism vehicles to Military

General News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, presented 40 Jeep J8 vehicles, 6 Toyota Hi-ace minibusses, and 14 Toyota Hilux pick-ups, to the Armed Forces.



The vehicles will contain the security threats posed by extremist groups operating along our northern borders, and also help the Army deal better with internal security challenges.



The President also inspected work on the Ghana Military Academy Infrastructure Upgrade project site, whose sod he cut on July 4, 2019.



The Cadet Mess, the Square and lecture rooms are completed.



The Administration Block is some ninety-five (95%) complete, and the contractor is in the final stages of completing the external works.



The two hundred and forty-six (246) capacity Cadet Hostel and Platoon Commander’s Block are some sixty-five percent (65%) complete.



The President further inspected on-going construction of the seven-storey Army Headquarters Office Complex, which is also progressing steadily. This project is costing the taxpayer some GH¢33 million.



He also cut the sod for the commencement of work on the US$24.8 million housing project for the troops.



”Forty (40) half compound houses will be built here at Burma Camp, ten (10) each at the Naval Base in Sekondi, the Airforce Base in Tamale, the 4th Infantry Battalion in Kumasi, and the 3rd Infantry Battalion in Sunyani.



When completed, a total of three hundred and twenty (320) units would be added to the housing stock of the Armed Forces,” the President said.