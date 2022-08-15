Akufo-Addo presents 1,500 motorbikes to Ghana Police Service

General News of Monday, 15 August 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has presented 1,500 motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service.



According to the president, the motorbikes are part of government’s efforts to ensure the security agency is equipped with the necessary logistics so law and order is maintained in the country.



The presentation of the bikes “is yet a further affirmation of the commitment of the Akufo-Addo government to provide the Police Service with the necessary logistics it requires, to help the Service continue to affect its mandate of maintaining law and order, and protecting lives and property,” the president stated.



He added that “An institution, such as the Police Service, needs to renew constantly itself in order to respond adequately to the security needs of the country, and I believe Ghanaians are witnesses to the pragmatic steps being taken by the Service in this regard.”



Akufo-Addo further stated that he believes efforts are being put in place to ensure notorious criminals are brought to book.



“Government is very much aware of the efforts being put in place by personnel of the Service, under the dynamic leadership of the Inspector-General of Police and members of the Police Management Board, to intensify targeted operations in communities which, hitherto, were notorious for violent crimes,” he added.















