Politics of Monday, 27 December 2021

Akufo-Addo praises himself for sharp increase in GDP

Ghana's GDP 6.6%

Cedi has depreciated by 5.2% against the U.S. dollar this year

Ghana likely to achieve a treasury annual growth target of 4.4%, Government statistician

Following a report released by Bloomberg showing an expansion of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 6.6%, President Nana Addo Dankwa has heaped praises on himself for this feat.

The Bloomberg report noted that Ghana performed beyond expectations - 3.5% in the last quarter.

Ghana's GDP for the second quarter was 5.1%.

Reacting to this news report in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said, "Ghana today!"

The service sector, agricultural sector, others helped boost the economy.

Below are the sectors that helped the economy witness some growth:

Services sector - 13.4%

Education subsector expanded by 24.2% after children resumed school.

Agricultural sector grew by 9.2%, led by fishing, which expanded 14.3%.

Quarter-on-quarter overall GDP expanded 1.6%.

