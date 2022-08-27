Akufo-Addo pledges to support serious businesses with programmes for development

General News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is pledging to support any serious businessman or woman with programmes that will engender development.



In a Facebook post on Friday, August 26, President Akufo-Addo indicated that his government will give such businessman or woman seeking partnership and assistance of government, the needed support.



“Any serious businessman or businesswoman that has a programme for development in his or her sector, and is seeking the partnership and assistance of government, this Government, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Government, will give him or her that support and partnership for us to develop the country together,” the post read.



President Akufo-Addo had earlier stated that his government would work to revive and revitalize the economy in order to put the nation back on the path of rapid economic growth.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while speaking with senior citizens at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Founders’ Day indicated that, "Since the attainment of independence 65 years ago, we have bemoaned the fact that our nation has not left up to its vast potential and countries, especially those in south-east Asia such as Korea and Malaysia which gained their independence at the same time as we did have outstripped us in terms of development.



“In spite of the many obstacles that we have had to surmount including prolonged periods of instability and military rule, fueled by several coup d’états, one thing I continue to be proud of is the can-do spirit of the Ghanaian and our determination not to be backed down by events and allow the circumstances and challenges of today to shape our collective future.



“I am confident that we will revive and revitalize the economy and put our nation back on the path of rapid economic growth, a scenario we had become accustomed to in the last three immediate years before the pandemic struck.



“This is a solemn pledge I am making to you. I remain resolutely optimistic about Ghana’s future which I continue to believe is bright” President Akufo-Addo stressed.







