Akufo-Addo ‘playing games’ with Ghanaians by asking Ofori-Atta to lead IMF negotiations – Adongo

Politics of Thursday, 7 July 2022

President Nana Akufo-Addo has not shown seriousness with the move by Ghana to have a programme with the International Monetary Fund because he is still keeping Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in the mix of things, Mr Isaac Adongo, the Deputy Ranking Member of the Finance Committee of parliament, has said.



In his view, until the President sacks Mr Ofori-Atta as well as the Minister of State at the Finance Ministery, Mr Charles Adu Boahen, then the IMF is all a charade.



Speaking to the parliamentary press corps on the matter, the Bolgatanga Central MP said going to the IMF was “a sensible decision to have been taken a year ago but the ego of these people made it almost impossible to take the right decision”.



“It’s still a very long process to arrive at a programme, unfortunately, they are beginning to engage at a time that they are not even prepared to have anything on the table for the IMF to consider … no blueprint, so, chances are that we are going to have a lot of the programme being designed from the perspective of the IMF”, Mr Adongo observed.



To him, having Mr Ofori-Atta leading Ghana’s negotiating team is a bad start.



“They have already started on a faulty leg, asking Ken Ofori-Atta to engage the IMF is equivalent to telling the IMF we don’t want the programme. Ken Ofori-Atta lacks the capacity and is not fit for this type of purpose. Ken Ofori-Atta should be fired immediately … in order to give assurance and comfort to the negotiating partners that Ghana is serious about having a programme. Charles Adu Boahen should follow in toe”, he demanded.



“The ministry of finance, at this point in time, needs a complete upgrade from the people who are currently sitting there in order that we have credible leadership to engage the IMF and come up with a workable programme”, the opposition MP added.



“Unfortunately, he [Ken Ofori-Atta] is the same man who the president has directed to engage the IMF to go and say what? That we are no more a sovereign country? That we are no more a proud nation? That the people who said they should go to IMF are now not the naysayers but he is now the naysayer because he has come?” he wondered.



“So, the president is playing games. He seems not to understand the doldrums into which they’ve brought the economy”, noted Mr Adongo.



“I would wish that the government show clear commitment that it is ready to have an IMF programme that will be to the benefit of the people of Ghana and that we are putting out best foot forward”.



“The man they have asked to go and negotiate with the IMF should not be near any process of negotiation. He and Charles Adu Boahen are the reasons why we are where we are and the president will give himself a chance at having a programme that is acceptable to all stakeholders if Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen are announced as not being ministers by midday today”.



“In the absence of that, they are still playing gimmicks and still playing games with the emotions of Ghanaians”.