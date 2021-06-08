Akufo-Addo outdoors 126 waste management, disinfection trucks

General News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 unveiled the first batch of waste management trucks to help improve sanitation across the country.



The consignment comprises of 101 waste management trucks and 25 disinfection trucks.



Speaking at the unveiling of the trucks in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said, “It is my pleasure to unveil the initial 101 new waste management trucks and 25 disinfection trucks



The President explained that the trucks have been procured to improve waste collection and transportation in the country as well as help in the ongoing disinfection exercise in schools and markets.



The trucks, procured by Zoomlion Ghana Limited, are expected to create about 3,000 direct and indirect jobs for Ghanaians.



The compacter and disinfection trucks will be made available to the Municipal and District Assemblies across the country.



The president in his address reiterated that government remained committed to making Accra the cleanest city in Africa and to making Ghana a clean country again.



This, he said is to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 3, 6, 8, 11, 13.



Meanwhile, Ghanaians have been urged to change their bad sanitation attitudes to make this dream come true.