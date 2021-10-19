Akufo-Addo opens engineering workshops at Cape Coast Technical University

General News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, 18 October 2021, opened engineering laboratories and workshops at the Cape Coast Technical University, as part of his 2-day working visit to the Central Region.



The engineering workshops and laboratories consist of an automotive section; a mechanical engineering section which is divided into a welding unit and a fabrication unit; a civil engineering section; and an electrical and electronic section.



The Akufo-Addo Government is upgrading facilities in a number of Technical Universities and Technical Institutes by constructing workshops and installing the equipment for the use of these institutions.



It will be recalled that Parliament, in March 2018, approved a concessional loan agreement between the Government of Ghana and the EXIM Bank of China for an amount of US$119 million to finance “The Rehabilitation and Upgrading of Equipment in Polytechnics and Technical Institutes”.



Subsequently, Parliament in July 2018 approved the supplementary contract agreement, as well as the commercial contract between the government of Ghana and AVIC International Holding Corporation of China for the implementation of the project.



The Ghana-China Project on upgrading and rehabilitation of Technical Universities/Polytechnics and Technical Institutes will include two (2) polytechnics, eight (8) technical universities, and thirteen (13) technical institutes with construction of workshops, offices and laboratories.



The project is designed to support Government’s efforts, within the context of developing human capital, as well as resolving the key development challenge of the low quality of skills produced by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training sector in the country.



