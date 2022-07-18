Akufo-Addo only wanted to fulfill his childhood ambition of becoming a president - Agbana

Politics of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: Raymond Tamakloe

A Deputy National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, Edem Agbana, has said that President Akufo-Addo only wanted to fulfill his childhood ambition of becoming President.



Speaking to Johnny Hughes on TV3 New Day, the Youth Organizer disclosed that the President lacks the actual competence, skill and knowledge to govern a country like Ghana, and as a result, has plunged the country into irredeemable distress.



For him, Akufo-Addo has failed because he had no greater motivation than fulfilling a childhood-nurtured fantasy.



In assessing Government performance, he attributed the skyrocketing fuel prices, commodities and general inflation to the incompetence of the President himself.



Speaking about IMF, he added that “the words of President Akufo-Addo means nothing because he has proven that he is a man who doesn’t live or act according to his words.



"Is he not the same President and his cabinet that were claiming that they will never go to the IMF, why are they there today?” He quizzed rhetorically.



He called on the President to wake up from his slumber and take charge of the management of the country because no one appears to be in charge.