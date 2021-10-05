Akufo-Addo only sees Ashanti Region as a resting place – NDC Executive

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•President Aklufo-Addo says his government is delivering on its promise for the Ashanti Region



•Onasis Kobby claims the president's assertions are untrue



•He claims health projects started by the Mahama government have been abandoned



Onasis Kobby, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, has offered a dissenting view to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s claim that his government has been faithful to the Ashanti Region.



Onasis Kobby told Okay FM that the government of Nana Akufo-Addo has failed to deliver on its promises to the Ashanti Region despite the region playing a key role in his victory in the last General Elections.



He said that instead of viewing the region as a pillar in his government, President Akufo-Addo treats the region as a ‘resting place’ where he only makes quick dashes.



“Akufo-Addo has made Ashanti Region his resting place. He only comes here to rest. All the places, he is visiting, he has been there already. The Kumasi Airport started under President Mahama but has been delayed. They are working on phase 2 of the airport but the road leading to the airport is bad.



“He made promises ahead of the election but nothing has been done. Nothing is going on so even those who gave out their lands for the project have taken back their lands. What is going on is disappointing. They are not even allowing the inspection of abandoned projects. The Kumawu Hospital is rotting away and nothing is being done about it,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo undertook a tour of the Ashanti Region last week where he commissioned and inspected ongoing projects.



Whiles in Kumasi, President Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu at the Manhyia Palace on Friday, October.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu in his address said that it was important the president was not practising armchair leadership and getting to the field to inspect projects himself.



“It is good for the President to visit the projects himself. If you listen to reports from the people, they will always deliver the positives. But if you visit the projects, you will see the negatives and make necessary changes”, he said.



“Ashanti Region has seen some development in your term. We are trusting you to complete the outstanding ones”, he added.



