Akufo-Addo now repaying big loans Mahama took for Greenbook projects – NPP MP

General News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has said President Akufo-Addo is currently repaying huge loans the erstwhile John Mahama administration contracted for infrastructure projects in their Greenbook.



The Swedru MP was reacting to claims by the opposition that the government of Akufo-Addo has taken so many loans for only consumption and nothing to show. According to the MP, the answer lies in the Greenbook projects.



According to him, some of the borrowed money and taxes collected by the Akufo-Addo government since 2017 has gone to pay off Greenbook projects’ loans Mahama took to execute them.



This is even after President Akufo-Addo and some senior members of the ruling described the projects of the Greenbook as “non-existent” photoshop.



The NPP MP said, “when the NDC and its surrogate media come asking you what Government have used all the monies it has collected or borrowed since 2017 for just tell them a greater chunk of it was used those revenues since 2017 were used to serviced loans Mr. Mahama and his NDC Government took.”, he wrote attaching documents with projects marked red.



“All the red marked areas are loans contracted by the NDC which the Akufo-Addo’s Government had since 2017 been paying for it yet they keep accusing him. All this information provided here are contained in the annual debts management reports. A chunk of all the loans they took for the projects in their Green book are being paid by the Akufo-Addo’s Government. The figures are in both millions and billions.” He explained.



It will be recalled that during the commissioning of the first phase of the Tema Motorway Interchange on Friday 5th June 2020, President Akuffo-Addo threw a jab at the NDC for claiming Greenbook credit for projects he was commissioning.



According to the president, what the NDC touted as achievements were lies that only existed in their ‘greenbook’ and not on grounds.



Ahead of the 2016 elections, the NDC listed a lot of significant infrastructures put in one pamphlet, titled ‘THE GREEN BOOK’. This book was seriously ridiculed by the NPP as being full of Photoshop pictures.



