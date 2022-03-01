Akufo-Addo now democratic despot – NDC

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

The opposition National Democratic Congress has labeled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a democratic despot since becoming president in 2017.



According to the party, President Akufo-Addo while in opposition preached mayhem if he did not win the 2016 general elections.



The NDC contends that this has become a reality, "through structural, institutional and systemic forms of violence in the form of human right violations, harassment and political prosecutions against members and supporters of the NDC.”



Citing a number of prosecutions against persons affiliated with the NDC, the party bemoaned what they describe as political witch-hunting.



The NDC, through its General Secretary Asiedu Nketia, said such actions threaten Ghana’s political stability.



In a statement to the Commonwealth Secretariat, the NDC criticized President Akufo-Addo stressing that he “has become a democratic despot who brooks no opposition.



“The actions of the Government of Ghana create conditions that threaten Ghana’s political stability and further erodes our democratic values. It is very unfortunate that after riding on the high horse and banner of human right activists, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has become a democratic despot who brooks no opposition,” parts of the statement read.



