Akufo-Addo not starving Ashanti Region of development – Regional Minister

Source: otecfmghana.com

Assurance has been given to residents of the Ashanti Region that they will not be left out of the development that is taking place across the country by the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP government.



The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah who made this assurance said the government places a high value on ensuring the livelihood of all citizens in the region is improved.



Honourable Simon Osei-Mensah made this known during a one-day working tour on some projects being undertaken by the government



The minister's one-day tour took him to the Afari Military hospital, the 500-bed capacity Maternity block at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Second phase of the Kejetia Redevelopment project.



Afari Military hospital



Construction work on the 500-bed military hospital at Afari in the Atwima Nwabiagye District of the Ashanti Region is over 95 percent complete so far.



The contractor on-site during the visit assured that the hospital will be ready as scheduled.



All hospital equipment had been installed already waiting for testing.



All of the physical infrastructures, including staff accommodation facilities and medical blocks, have been completed, while the installation of equipment has advanced.



500-bed capacity Maternity Block at KATH



Civil work on the maternity and children’s block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) was progressing steadily.



Total work done on the project, according to the contractor is now 30 percent, as they race to complete it within schedule.



Construction begun 2021 after it was established that an uncompleted one abandoned for 45 years had become weak.



The new six-storey structure is expected to be ready in three years.



At KATH, the minister commended the project contractors for the “impressive work done on the maternity block”.



He emphasised that the decision to demolish the building followed a comprehensive risk assessment undertaken by relevant engineering companies, including Architectural and Engineering Services Limited, and urged the general public to exercise restraint while the government puts in place adequate measures to guarantee proper maternal healthcare delivery.



Kejetia Redevelopment Project



At the second phase of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project, the Minister was told the project is at the 30 percent completion stage.



Though sod was cut for the commencement of the second phase on May 2, 2019 and was expected to be completed in 48 months, the contractor assured the project would be ready for use and on time despite delays by traders to move from the project site.



The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah after visiting the three landmark projects expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work by the contractor.