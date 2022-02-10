Akufo-Addo not mandated to give reasons for sacking appointees - Alhassan Tampuli

Politics of Thursday, 10 February 2022

MD of Ghana Airports Company, Yaw Kwakwa sacked



GACL MD sack letter was to be given to Board Chairman, Deputy Minister for Transport



Deputy Minister for Transport confirms Airport MD sack



Deputy Minister for Transport, Hassan Tampuli Sulemana, has said President Akufo-Addo is not mandated to give details as to why any of his appointees are appointed or sacked.



His defence comes amid concerns about why Managing Director for Ghana Airport Company Yaw Kwakwa was sacked.



Speaking to the media on February 10, a journalist sought to know why the MD was sacked, Tampuli responded by saying “have you sighted a copy of his appointment letter? The appointment letter never stated why he was appointed, I don’t know why it should be stated why he was dismissed. So the president has the prerogative to appoint and he has the prerogative to relieve people of their positions. This is something that has been going on in this country not today, nothing has changed."



On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, a letter signed by Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah indicated that the Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), Yaw Kwakwa, had been relieved of his position.



Portions of the letter stated, “His Excellency the President, per letter No. 0P S127/22/104, dated 31st January 2022, has directed the appointment of Mr. Yaw Kwakwa as Managing Director of the Ghana Airport’s Company Limited be terminated".



Deputy Minister for Transport, Hassan Tampuli who confirmed the termination of the contract of Yaw Kwakwa, added the letter was addressed to the board chairman who will then convey the message at a board meeting before taking the necessary steps.



“…It’s addressed to the Board Chairman, so that is how it’s supposed to be done because it’s a company and its regulated under the company’s Act so the letter is written to the Board Chairman and the Board chairman will now convene a meeting at which all the necessary step will be undertaken in pursuant to the company’s act. So it’s confirmed,” he said.