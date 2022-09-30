Akufo-Addo never sat in a bus to Queen Elizabeth's funeral - Allotey Jacobs refutes claims

General News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has debunked claims that the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, sat in a bus when he and the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, attended the funeral of the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.



Queen Elizabeth II was pronounced dead on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at age 96.



World leaders were invited to her funeral and burial service by the royal family and President Akufo-Addo honored the invite.



However, only the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden and his wife were allowed to drive to the funeral in his convoy; all other leaders were officially bused to the venue.



None of the leaders including President Nana Akufo-Addo used any means apart from the bus to the function, according sources.



But Allotey Jacobs says President Akufo-Addo never sat in the bus but rather was driven in a private car.



"He didn't sit in the bus. We saw it clearly. He was in a black private car with Madam Rebecca," he said on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show.