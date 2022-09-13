Akufo-Addo ‘never said he isn't sure if Aisha Huang left Ghana’ – Oppong-Nkrumah clarifies

General News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022
Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has clarified comments by his boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on issues regarding the deportation of galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang.
President Akufo-Addo, while speaking in an interview with Stone City Radio in Ho during his tour of the Volta Region, expressed uncertainty about the deportation of Aisha Huang in 2018.
"…I am not still sure whether she was, in fact, deported or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back or whatever. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it," Akufo-Addo said.
The comments seemed to have jolted the Minister who was sitting ight behind the President, he raised his head abruptly following the president's words. Before this, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah appeared to have bowed his head, seemingly on his phone.
Akufo-Addo continued: "Whichever way it is, she has become a sort of nickname for all that the 'galamsey' represents and also, unfortunately, for the involvement of Chinese nationals in this illicit trade," the president continued.
Prez @NAkufoAddo has never said he isn't sure if Aisha Huang left Ghana. Please quote him well. He said he wasn't sure whether she was deported or she fled.— Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) September 13, 2022
The reason for the President's comment is that there is a difference between deportation and repatriation.
While the Minister for Interior can deport, the Immigration Service cannot.— Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) September 13, 2022
The instrument which the Immigration Service uses in such circumstances is a repatriation notice.
Either way, the effect was that she was caused to exit from Ghana at the material moment.