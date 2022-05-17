Akufo-Addo needs to be impeached – Barker-Vormawor demands

General News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Barker-Vormawor dismisses assertions that he is against government



Barker-Vormawor narrates traumatizing experience in police custody



Barker-Vormawor advocates for review of Constitution



One of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has demanded the impeachment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In an interview with Accra-based Metro TV, the activist accused the president of using state military apparatus in attacking citizens of the country.



This according to Mr. Barker-Vormawor flies in the face of upholding the country’s constitutional values.



He added that the president was again caught in breach of Covid-19 rules when he attended the funeral of the late general secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John).



The lawyer also dismissed assertions that he was against the government.



“I have never been against this government but I do have reached a point where I think that the current President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] needs to be impeached and I’m not against him because I’m much more for the constitution….because he [Akufo-Addo] used national security folks to attack the citizens of this country.



“This is the highest level of attack on our constitutional values and I don’t think that we should take any of these for granted.



“In fact when the funeral [ of Sir John] was held which broke the Covid 19 restrictions that the president and other highest persons of government were involved in, I made a formal complaint to the police and listed them and said, unfortunately, our constitution says the president cannot be tried whiles ion office but you can investigate the president waiting for him to be impeached. You can investigate the crime,” Barker-Vormawor contended.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



