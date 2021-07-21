Akufo-Addo names Isaac Kofi Egyir as new Prisons Service Director General

General News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, has directed the Director-General of the Prisons Service, Patrick Darko Missah, to proceed on leave pending his retirement.



In his place, his deputy, Isaac Kofi Egyir, will act as Director-General of the Prisons Service.



This was contained in a statement from the Office of the President that captured both this announcement and that of Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the new Inspector General of Police.



"The President has asked the Director-General of the Prisons Service, Patrick Darko Missah, to go on terminal leave from Sunday, 1st August 2021, with his retirement from the Service set to begin on Saturday, 16th October 2021.



"He has, therefore, directed the Deputy Director-General of the Prisons Service, Mr. Isaac Kofi Eyir, to act as Director-General of the Prisons Service, from Sunday, 1st August 2021, until a new Director-General is appointed, also in accordance with the Constitution," the statement said.







