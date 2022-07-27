Akufo-Addo must stop wasting taxpayers’ money and complete abandoned hospitals – Mahama

Health News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has bemoaned the failure of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government to complete health facilities started by his government.



He said that Akufo-Addo starting new projects without completing the health facilities previously started is a waste of a country’s scarce resources.



Mahama, therefore, urged his successor to make sure that he completes all the health sector projects started by him before he starts new ones, myjoyonline.com reports.



“One of the heart-breaking developments for me as a politician has been the number of health facilities commenced by previous administrations that have been abandoned.



“I use this occasion to encourage the government and the President to stop this waste of our taxpayers’ money and take urgent steps to complete these hospitals,” Mahama is quoted to have said at the inauguration of a maternity and children’s ward he and his wife Lordina Mahama built and equipped to mark their 30th marriage anniversary.



Also, the former president called on the government to operationalize all the hospitals that his government completed.



Reports indicated that the Akufo-Addo government has either abandoned or delayed the completion of eight hospitals started by the Mahama administration including the Kumawu District Hospital, Fomena District Hospital, Afari Military Hospital, Ashanti Regional Hospital and the Garu-Tempane District Hospital.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



Watch the latest GhanaWeb Special below:







Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:







Watch the latest episode of People & Places below:







IB/WA